Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $114,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 751,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,393. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

