HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 101,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 343,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

