HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 101,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
