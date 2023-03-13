HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 2,341,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,076. The stock has a market cap of $871.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

