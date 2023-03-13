HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 2,341,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,076. The stock has a market cap of $871.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
