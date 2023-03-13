HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 160,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,323. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 646.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

