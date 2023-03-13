HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

