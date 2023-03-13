HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 463.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 139,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,140. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.