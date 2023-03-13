HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 357.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.93. 91,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.