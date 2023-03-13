HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 158,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,313. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

