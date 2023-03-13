HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $283.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,304. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.58. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

