Head-To-Head Comparison: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $27.36 million 44.96 -$125.55 million ($2.68) -9.33 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$197.72 million ($5.05) -1.44

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.10%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -291.70% -46.74% -40.38% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -930.09% -108.45%

Volatility & Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.