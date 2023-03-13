Head to Head Review: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $51.49 million 7.33 -$6.55 million ($1.02) -4.77 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million 383.30 -$105.03 million ($0.10) -6.00

Analyst Recommendations

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. Northwest Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 2 1 3.33 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.14%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -137.95% -127.95% -43.48% Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

