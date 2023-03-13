Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEAK. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

PEAK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.