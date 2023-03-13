Helen of Troy’s (HELE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. 232,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.