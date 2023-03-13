Hermez Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $296,067.47 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00021951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.11 million and approximately $296,067.47 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,335.10 or 1.00009217 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81343828 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $328,635.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.