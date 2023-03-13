Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00416288 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.75 or 0.28145383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.