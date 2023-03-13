Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

