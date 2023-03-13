HireRight’s (HRT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Trading Down 1.6 %

HireRight stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,553. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Insider Activity at HireRight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.