Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLLY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 833,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $346.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.