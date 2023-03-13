Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.52 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00008100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.57138167 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $37,770,176.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.