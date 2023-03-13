Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.78 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00007778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $94.81 million and $84.78 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00421231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.68 or 0.28472416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.82571235 USD and is up 14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $51,756,142.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

