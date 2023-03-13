Horizen Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.67 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.45 or 0.00043363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,464,544 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

