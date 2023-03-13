Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.