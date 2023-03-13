Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

