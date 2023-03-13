Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

