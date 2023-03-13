Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,577 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

CXE stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.