Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Black Knight

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.