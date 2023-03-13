Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

RENN Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RCG opened at $1.70 on Monday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

RENN Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

