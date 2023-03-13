Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 262,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

