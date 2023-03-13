Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

