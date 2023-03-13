Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.63

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 459786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

