Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HDSN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.46.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
