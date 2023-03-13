Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 311,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 193,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,633 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.