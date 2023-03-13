Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Down 4.6 %

ETR BOSS opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €66.50 ($70.74). The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.