Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $1.60

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

HUT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,860,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $336.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

