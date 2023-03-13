Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,310 shares of company stock worth $6,413,269. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

