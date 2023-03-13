i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 749,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 295,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

