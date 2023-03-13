Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Articles

