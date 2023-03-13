Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
