Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Mar 13th, 2023

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWRGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

