IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.
IGG Price Performance
IGGGF stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
IGG Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGG (IGGGF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.