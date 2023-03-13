IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

IGG Price Performance

IGGGF stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

IGG Company Profile

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

