iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 14.8%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 114,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 287,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

iMetal Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

