IndiGG 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,107.93 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 4% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $57,107.93 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

