Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ III opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.76.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

