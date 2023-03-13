ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 14,620,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,410. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

