Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lessened by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,660 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $93,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.9 %

Ingredion stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

