Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 43,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 412,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,455,580.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2,711.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

