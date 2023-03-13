Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Inseego Stock Up 2.3 %

INSG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 371,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Inseego has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inseego by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

