Insider Buying: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 65,000 shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £57,850 ($69,564.69).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 150,000 shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £141,000 ($169,552.67).

Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance

Custodian Property Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 88.50 ($1.06). 196,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.75. Custodian Property Income REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.60 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £390.15 million, a P/E ratio of 638.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

About Custodian Property Income REIT

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

