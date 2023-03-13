Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $20,725.10 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Shawna M. Hettinger bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,725.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 7.3 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.