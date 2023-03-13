Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99).

Beazley Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 581.50 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,643.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 634.32.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 11,818.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Beazley

Several analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.04) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

