Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 7,059 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Desroches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

