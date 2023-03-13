Insider Selling: Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wayne Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, John Wayne Witt sold 730 shares of Kennametal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $21,170.00.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. 529,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,836. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

