Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $280.36

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $280.36, but opened at $299.35. Insulet shares last traded at $299.77, with a volume of 683,003 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.27. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,672.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,507,080 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

